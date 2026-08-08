Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Joy & Curiosity
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Joy & Curiosity #94
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
Aug 8
•
Thorsten Ball
13
1
Joy & Curiosity #93
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
Aug 2
•
Thorsten Ball
12
2
1
July 2026
Joy & Curiosity #92
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
Jul 18
•
Thorsten Ball
12
7
Joy & Curiosity #91
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
Jul 11
•
Thorsten Ball
25
3
3
Ownership
Thoughts on ownership I sent to the Amp team in internal note
Jul 8
•
Thorsten Ball
51
2
4
Joy & Curiosity #90
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
Jul 4
•
Thorsten Ball
25
June 2026
Joy & Curiosity #89
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
Jun 7
•
Thorsten Ball
25
4
Building Software Is Learning
An internal note to the Amp team on feedback and shipping faster
Jun 2
•
Thorsten Ball
86
2
9
May 2026
Joy & Curiosity #88
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
May 31
•
Thorsten Ball
26
1
Joy & Curiosity #87
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
May 24
•
Thorsten Ball
22
Joy & Curiosity #86
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
May 17
•
Thorsten Ball
15
2
Joy & Curiosity #85
Interesting & joyful things from the previous week
May 10
•
Thorsten Ball
15
© 2026 Thorsten Ball
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts