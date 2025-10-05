There’s a certain category of often repeated sayings that, even though you’ve heard them all your life, only truly make sense many years after you first heard them. “Life’s not fair”, or “money doesn’t buy happiness”, or, hey: meta, “you’ll understand when you’re older”. As a six-year-old, you say “totally” when someone says “money doesn’t buy happiness”, but only when you have or earn money do you start to see what the phrase wants to say.

One of them, for me, was “don’t lie to yourself.” As a six-year-old, I went “roger that, why would I?” and shrugged it off. It took me about twenty-five more years and starting to lift weights to understand what it means. Because when you have 150kg on your back and someone tells you to do as many reps as you can, it’s very tempting to tell yourself "that’s it, two reps, can’t do more.” It’s very easy to tell yourself you did something with good form. It’s very comfortable to believe that you did as much as you could. It’s convenient to say “no, I’m not ready for this weight today, can’t do it, let’s drop the weight down” when, in fact, you were ready, but scared.

So, yes, even though this will cause many eyes to be rolled, I recommend lifting, even for no other reason than the fact that there’s nothing but you, the bar, the weights, and what you tell yourself, and that combination will make you grow, not just in size.

But the reason I bring this is up: two days ago, when deadlifting, I did lie to myself by believing that I’m in good form (even though I hadn’t slept that well), that I can do the three reps, easily (even though the first few sets weren’t smooth). Then, on the second rep, I felt the tiniest of all twinges in my lower back, and, having felt it before, immediately knew that I lied to myself and knew it was over. I woke up yesterday unable to stand up straight, because my whole back had locked up.

So, take it with a grain of salt.