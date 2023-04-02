About me

I’m Thorsten Ball, a software engineer and occasional writer.

I work remotely for Sourcegraph, working on Amp. Before that I worked at Zed on Zed.

I wrote and self-published two books: Writing An Interpreter In Go and Writing A Compiler In Go.

You can find me on Twitter.

What is Register Spill?

Register Spill is my newsletter in which I share the thoughts about software engineering I can’t keep in my head.

It’s very informal; it’s what I’d send you if you were to ask me what’s on my mind this week in an email.

Lately, it’s also turned into a weekly collection of delights. It’s called Joy & Curiosity and contains links to things that I came across or remembered that week and that I’d label with one of the two.

It has thousands of subscribers now.

If you don’t know where to start reading in the archive, here are some posts that I’m either particularly fond of or that have become very popular:

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