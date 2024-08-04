It's easy to forget that we're surrounded by millions and millions of lines of code that we can access and build and run and modify and tweak — whenever and however we want.

Maybe we forget because open source has become the new normal? Or maybe because we all have some public repositories and don’t think much about it? Or maybe — and this is the one I’m putting my money on — it’s because we never stop to think about how amazing that really is?

So let’s let that sink in together: there are over 200 million public repositories on GitHub, ready to be cloned, just there for the taking and tweaking.

And yet what most of us think of to do with all that code is reasonable, sane, grown-up, mature: fixing bugs, adding features, cleaning up documentation, helping out in the issue tracker.

But — isn’t a But a beautiful thing sometimes? — here’s a thought: there are millions, billions of lines of code available to play with and you can do whatever the hell you want with them.

Here are some suggestions:

Check out the first commit. See what the project was like as a baby. Here is Redis at its first commit. Nine C files in the root directory. A very clean, nicely commented Hash Table implementation in slightly more than 500 lines. It’s grown to 2000 lines now.

Put log statements in, run it and see what it actually does. I mean, why not quadtruple the amount of log statements in TigerBeetle’s state machine and see what it does? That sounds like a nice morning.

Break it. Again: why not? How hard could it be to modify PostgreSQL to never write to disk again? What would you learn in the attempt?

Cut it apart. One of my favorite things to do when debugging: taking a codebase and deleting everything that I don’t think is relevant to the bug. You learn quite a lot about a project’s structure when deleting folder after foldering and trying to get it to run again. Can you, for example, take Go and delete the code for all of the architectures on which you don’t want to run it?

Copy out parts and see how they tie in with the rest of the system. Take Redis again: can you simply copy out the Hash Table implementation and run it in your own main.c file?

Change constants. Hardcode values in it. That’s how I started programming in school when I was 12 years old: we played around with JavaScript and DHTML and this code that generated some floating balls following the mouse cursor, as if they were elastic. I had a big lightbulb-moment when I changed some constants in the code and realised how they affect distance, width, height, and elasticity. (I think it might actually have been this code, but 25 years ago. I should try to get it to run again.)

Remove all the features you aren’t interested in. Can you delete all the graphs you aren’t interested in from stats and still have it run okay? How much faster can you make something start up if you remove all the things you never use?

Print it out.

The Meta-Circular Evaluator from Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs, printed out, sitting on a shelf here in this room.

Joy & Curiosity

This is a new section of Register Spill that I want to experiment with, true to the original idea of this newsletter containing “what I’d send you if you were to ask me what’s on my mind this week.“ In this section I want to share things from the previous week I find interesting.