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Adam Fuller's avatar
Adam Fuller
1d

I for one was interested to hear the Icelandic singing

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Justin's avatar
Justin
1d

Thorsten, definitely keep doing these audio clips.

I really like your writing and it is very thought provoking. But your free wheeling thoughts are also great. Keep them coming.

I also liked your X post video talking about the economics and game theory of the model houses. More of that also please!

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