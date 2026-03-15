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Cristian Echeverria's avatar
Cristian Echeverria
3d

How to build products now in agentic era without losing IQ?

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Marcus Plutowski's avatar
Marcus Plutowski
3d

I really like this newsletter, but it does feel like "joy and curiosity" has been somewhat of a misnomer for the last few months. I don't disagree with you about the impact of AI, I use it myself, but to see almost every inbox message start with some stark reminder of how our lives are going to be disrupted -- well, today I noticed an instinctual flinch, which is not the reaction I used to have.

I don't mean to chastise. It's your newsletter, I just read it.

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