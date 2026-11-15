In the Company of the Future episode of Raising An Agent, Quinn and I talked about what a typical week at Amp looks like:

I send out a message to the team on Sunday or early Monday morning. Not always, but when I think it’s needed or when I’m in the mood to write. There’s no strict formula, but these messages are often about what Quinn and I think are the most important things we should be thinking about.

On Monday morning we then have our team meeting. That’s the only scheduled meeting we have.

In that meeting we talk about what’s important, then we have silent writing time in which everyone writes down what they plan to ship this week. Then we go through that list.

Then we all work on what we talked about and constantly talk to each other in Amp or on Slack.

Justin Jackson decided to implement this at Transistor: message with important things, then meeting on Monday. And he seemed very happy about the outcomes!

So I thought I’d share a little bit about that Monday meeting (since it’s coming up tomorrow and already on my mind) because in the podcast we didn’t get into the details of it. But, disclaimer: it’s a very simple meeting, it’s not perfect, it’s slightly different each week (intentionally so!), and if you’ve ever been a part of one you might smile at the idea that there’s anything really worth talking about.

Here’s the top of the Monday meeting Google Doc right now:

It’s important that everyone on the call has that document open and is fully focused on it. No other windows, not prompting the agent on the side. People should pay attention, listen to what others are saying, and build up peripheral vision of the whole team. It’s the only meeting in the week, it’s an hour. Everyone should be able to focus.

(Also: everybody should have their camera on!)

There are four sections to the meeting: Leave, Talk, Shipping, News Posts. And that already makes it sound fancier than it is.

Because what the whole thing boils down to is this: get everybody on the same page as to what’s important this week and together figure out how to achieve those goals or solve those problems. The rest is just there to help.

For the first five minutes of the meeting, we shoot the shit and just talk about whatever until everybody’s in the call.

Then we talk about Leave: who’s out this week, who’s out next week, who’s maybe out in 3 weeks. My rule of thumb: the longer you’re off, the earlier you should tell your team about it. If you’re off on Friday, it’s fine to share that on Monday. If you’re going to be off for two weeks in the jungle somewhere, you should probably share that two, three weeks in advance. Be an adult.

After that, we get to the main thing of the meeting, the Talk section. In the screenshot above, you can see that I’ve already put three topics in. These are the most important things I think we should talk about tomorrow. Everybody can add their own topics. While talking about things, we might add sub-bullet-points and notes and links and whatnot.

The Talk section takes up 45min or so. I try to be a good timekeeper and watch the clock so we can get to everything that’s in the doc. I probably say “any thoughts, questions, concerns, ideas?” ten times in that meeting, before moving on to the next section. I want everybody to participate.

The results of Talk are different each week: sometimes we find new things to do while talking and I might ask “who wants to own this?” Other times we conclude that we just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing that week. Or we call out 4-5 things that we need to ship ASAP and formulate a plan for that. Or we all think there’s a single most important thing that week and we try to figure out how we can all contribute.

It’s very loose. Anything goes really. Again, the goal is alignment and everybody being on the same page. The goal isn’t to follow The Process. Many roads lead to alignment.

After Talk and towards the end of the meeting, we get to Shipping and News Posts. For that, I set a timer on my phone, for 2-3 minutes, and we all write down in silence what we plan to ship this week. The goal is to be ambitious. Don’t write down things you check off a few hours later. We talked about the important things, now the question is: how are you planning to contribute based on that?

(Last year, when new people joined the Amp team, I often said: the first task on the Amp team is to figure out what your first task should be. I know it sounds silly, or rude, or like we’re throwing people into the deep end, and maybe we are, but it’s an incredible filter. There are tremendously good people who can show up and after 45min of talking go “how about I do …” Everybody on the Amp team is like that.)

When the timer rings, we go through the list top to bottom, and everybody says in 2-3 sentences what their goal for the week is, their focus areas. I might ask follow-up questions or suggest collaboration, or others might ask whether they can help, etc.

While we go through that, we try and make sure to note down any News Posts (see ampcode.com/chronicle) we need to write and ship that week. In other words: what are you planning to publicly release that week and when exactly? It’s important to at least get a rough sense of the timeline, so we don’t end up with 3 major features being shipped on the same day.

And… that’s it. Then everybody goes off and works on their thing.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t talk to each other again for a week. No, it’s the opposite. There will be lots of in-progress work being shared in #wip and others will ask and give feedback. There will be huddles and tagging of each other in Amp. There will be feedback in #orb-good and #orb-bad and plans will get adjusted based on that.

Could the meeting be better? Sure. But I do think we’ve hit on a sweet spot where we have just enough process for everybody to be aligned but little enough so it’s not a pain in the ass and we have freedom to adjust plans often.