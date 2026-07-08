Register Spill

Register Spill

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ved Shankar's avatar
Ved Shankar
2d

I can see this being generalised to:

1. What is X (recommendation, feature, template) for?

2. Is it solving the problem?

3. Is this the problem the "real problem" to be solved?

4. What are edge cases where it may fail at solving the problem?

5. How would I communicate the results of X? Who needs to know about it? How does it help them?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thorsten Ball · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture