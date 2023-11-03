Here’s a very interesting bit of Zig that I came across again this week: @fieldParentPtr . It’s a prism through which you can see a lot of Zig’s character. That’s not what the official docs say, of course. They say that @fieldParentPtr :

Given a pointer to a field, returns the base pointer of a struct.

That doesn’t paint a, uhm, full picture, I’d say. So here’s some code:

const Parent = struct { name: []const u8, left: Child, right: Child, }; const Child = struct { name: []const u8, position: enum { left, right, }, fn parentName(self: *Child) []const u8 { const parent = switch (self.position) { .left => @fieldParentPtr(Parent, "left", self), .right => @fieldParentPtr(Parent, "right", self), }; return parent.name; } };

Parent has two Child ren, all three have a name and the parentName method on Child returns its parent’s name.

The interesting bit is the invocation of @fieldParentPtr :

@fieldParentPtr(Parent, "left", self)

What that says is: give me a pointer to Parent , based on the pointer of the "left" field on Parent that I’m giving you.

It’s doing pointer math for you!

What it does is take self , which is a pointer to a Child , look up the position of left field in Parent , then calculate how many bytes to subtract from left to get to the start of Parent , do that calculation and return a pointer to Parent .

Here’s roughly-equivalent C code to show what’s going on under the hood:

#include <stdio.h> #include <string.h> #include <assert.h> #include <stdint.h> enum position { LEFT, RIGHT }; struct child { const char *name; enum position position; }; struct parent { const char *name; struct child left; struct child right; }; const char *parentName(const struct child *child) { uintptr_t offset = 0; switch (child->position) { // 1. Turn a `0` into a `struct parent *` pointer // 2. Access `->left` or `->right`, take pointer of that. // 3. That increased the `0` address to the field address // -> our offset case LEFT: offset = (uintptr_t) &(((struct parent *)0)->left); break; case RIGHT: offset = (uintptr_t) &(((struct parent *)0)->right); break; } // Now we can take that offset and get to the name struct parent *parent = (struct parent *)((char *)child - offset); return parent->name; } int main(void) { struct parent parent = { .name = "bob", .left = { .name = "child1", .position = LEFT }, .right = { .name = "child2", .position = RIGHT }, }; assert(strcmp(parentName(&parent.left), "bob") == 0); assert(strcmp(parentName(&parent.right), "bob") == 0); printf("And bob's... not your uncle?

"); return 0; }

What @fieldParentPtr does is what parentName does here, except it’s compile-time safe!

If I change the Zig code from

@fieldParentPtr(Parent, "left", self)

to

@fieldParentPtr(Parent, "in emergency: break dance", self)

it breaks!

field_parent_ptr_simple.zig:18:46: error: no field named 'in emergency: break dance' in struct 'f ield_parent_ptr_simple.Parent' .left => @fieldParentPtr(Parent, "in emergency: break dance", self), ^~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

One could re-implement @fieldParentPtr in Zig without it being a compiler builtin. The fact it is a compiler builtin and that people use it to implement interfaces in Zig shows you what Zig is about.

It’s fun to learn.