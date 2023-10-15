I have next week off. No reason except that I need a week off. That means I have one week of nothing to do. No travel, no big family events, kids are still going to school, my wife is working, and I have nowhere to be and nothing to do.

What do I want to do in a week with nothing to do? Here’s a list of things that popped into my head while pondering that question:

Go for a long bike ride.

Go to lunch with my wife at this restaurant here in town that we both really like.

Watch a very good movie I haven’t seen before.

Keep digging into the Zig compiler, following the same approach that I took last week.

Write a Monkey in Zig, using as many patterns from the Zig compiler as I can.

Finish reading The Making of the Atomic Bomb. I’ve been at it for far too long now. The book is like a companion by now. I’ll miss it.

Work out every day. Last week was heavy and that kicked my butt. I’m hoping to get some accessories in this week.

Hack on Ghostty. GUI programming is still alien to me. Maybe I can add a little feature.

Fix the sealing of the patio roof. Noticed some heavy water drops making it through and fall is the time when it’s especially nice to sit outside with a roof over one’s head.

Pre-write some newsletters.

Visit my dad.

Do some gardening. I have to cut down the hydrangeas.

Learn how to bake pizza. After years of thinking about it, I ordered a new pizza stone last week. Patrick gave me access to his pizza dough recipe. Gonna try it out for lunch, to share with my wife. I don’t want to make the kids cry with my first attempts.

Just like last few weeks: drop off my daughter at school every day.

Go to spa with my wife. That was a birthday present to her. Now we’re doing it.

Finally try out Tailwind.

Play around with Dall-E.

Go for hike, uphill with weight vest on. Always a good feeling for the rest of the day.

Flesh out README for my compiler. It’s been sitting around unused. Maybe fresh coat of paint will tell me what to do with it.

Migrate my Vim config to Lua so I can use lazy.nvim as the package manager.

Play GTA V, which I’ve last played probably 6-7 years ago. This time I’m going to play it not on the old PS3, but on my gaming computer. See what that’s like.

Go for a walk in a residential area of a town around here I haven’t been in. I always enjoy seeing other people’s houses and garages and gardens and what kind of toys the kids leave lying around outside and whether there are any garden gnomes and whether I can tell what the people living in the house do for work.

Buy new glasses, or at least get new lenses for my glasses. Current pair is so scratched that I keep rubbing the screen, thinking there’s dirt on it.

Take the kids to a playground we’ve never been to.

Maybe visit a friend in Frankfurt.

Drive to this one butcher’s shop in the town I grew up in and buy some sausage. I don’t know why I crave this. There’s something about going to a normal shop on a weekday’s morning.

Turn this idea I have of this tiny, absolutely minuscule book into maybe a couple of pages of draft.

Watch the Strange Loop talks that I didn’t get to watch while I was there three weeks ago but that have been recommended to me: this and that one.

Clean up the shed. As always.