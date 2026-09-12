Something changed with these latest models, with Fable 5.1 and GPT-6 Astra.

The benchmark numbers (79% instead of 65%!) don’t capture it, and neither do the benchmark words: this model goes on for longer than this one, this one is “most aligned”, that one the least “sycophant” (the ultimate benchmark word, no?). At this point? Yeah, whatever.

But it feels like we’re now flying at a higher altitude, that we have to concern ourselves even less with earthly matters such as a single unit test or how to juggle thirteen commands to get this into that format and over the wire. That’s down there now. Up here, we’re now free to talk about what we want:

“I want you to go and test this end-to-end, I don’t care how, and give me irrefutable proof that this works. Dazzle me. Give me a video as proof, or something.”

And thirty minutes later, when I have awoken from the nap I had earned with all that typing and pointing and wanting, I look into the shed and, wouldyoulookatthatWOW, the golden goose laid the golden egg: a 60fps video that runs for 47 seconds, in which the golden goose itself clicks through everything it had built, end to end, navigating the application better than any user could, knowing exactly how to show me, provide proof, that this actually works. “This one now lays golden eggs”—that’s what I want to see in a benchmark.

That’s an actual prompt I used. Here’s another one:

“Go and spawn three other agents in three separate orbs and ask them to test this. Obviously, do not tell them that we changed the AGENTS.md file or that we added this tool to test database performance; just ask them to do something — like add new database queries or something — so that they ideally end up using this new tool to make sure the performance is there. Then check that they did use the tool and if not, adjust the AGENTS.md file and spawn new agents.”

And the golden goose waddles and takes three magic beans and puts them into the ground and somehow knows how to pour water over them (god how do they know all this) and then patiently watches the beanstalks grow and up on the beanstalks there appear three other golden geese (it’s 2026, we’re mixing fairy tales) and that first golden goose, the one that talks to me, sends them messages that say: “Hey, I want you to do the following...” And it briefs them in this weird English (I mean, did we truly expect golden geese to talk the way we do?) about how certain things work, but it does not spill our secret, and does not tell them where the tools to test database performance are. Then it leans back (and I imitate it) and watches them, waiting for them to reply back. After fifteen, twenty, or thirty minutes, the geese send down word from up there on the beanstalk to let us know what they did. But the golden goose doesn’t trust them and checks on them by reading what they did in that thread, and then reports back to me: “Sire, it appears that 2 of the geese independently found that database performance tooling we built. That is the good news. That third one, though... Sire, forgive me when I say: it didn’t use it. But I have an idea! I will change the AGENTS.md file and adjust the prompt and I will put three new beans into the ground. Is that okay with you?”

It’s fucking wild, man. Yes, these are actual prompts! I used these prompts! I’ve seen it happen. Agents spawning other agents in orbs, sending messages back and forth, eval’ing how agent-friendly the codebase is, black-box testing features, black-box regression testing to make sure nothing broke.

This week I’ve asked models to build “something that’s like a cloud, the heads should float over here and there and then resize on mobile” and they built it. I asked them to build this SDK and then spawn agents in orbs in two different codebases and instruct them to use it and to deploy their usage and then check that they actually use it and they freaking did it.

Yes, the models are plain smarter, whatever that means, and they go for longer, sure, but... It feels like we’ve now entered a new phase, where much more is possible, things that I previously thought would never work. Or, that’s my other thought: things where previously the models would do a great job of 95% of the task, but getting the 5% turns out to be crucial and also to be the biggest pain in the ass, so you’d end up with a very frustrating experience.

Previously, you’d ask the models to go and build a heads-floating-around-cloudy-thing and they would do it, sure, but then when you opened the page, you’d see that it’s all there — the heads, the text, the floating — but the heads would be stuck under the navbar, or it would all fall apart on mobile, or clicking on the heads wouldn’t work and you’d sigh because you’d realize that you now have to do that very worst part of the work yourself.

But that seems to have changed now. They really do nail more.

And the one thing I keep thinking is: we have to aim higher, we have to be more ambitious, we have to try it all.

Hey, welcome to a completely new section of this newsletter. It might be a one-time thing only, who knows. But it’s called HELP! and I think that’s pretty self-explanatory.

Do you use dictation to write? To write prose? Yeah? I’m not talking about prompts or text messages. I’m talking about [very close to the microphone:] Serious Writing. Writing that you edit. Writing where you might take a word out and put it right back in again after tilting your head a bit. That writing.

If so: help me! Tell me how. Because I’m struggling, man.

I can’t figure out how to do it.

I used dictation and talked into Apple Notes, just raw-streaming thoughts into the phone. But then the formatting is weird and I have to say newline like an idiot and I can’t do bullet points, not really anyway, and… It just feels weird.

ChatGPT’s voice mode is another thing I tried, but whenever I talk to an LLM to dictate something, I’m wondering: what am I doing here? I don’t want the LLM to send a reply back. I just want to… I don’t know, talk out loud and somehow magically have the thoughts recorded, but then also edited? And re-ordered?

If you can help me, just reply to this email.

Alright, back to the program…