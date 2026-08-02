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Martin Gallauner's avatar
Martin Gallauner
Aug 2

Hi Thorsten,

By now, I see your newsletter as an abundant Sunday reading buffet!

Thanks for putting that together.

I got many new entries to my book wish list from Simon's blog. His blog is another rabbit hole I

I'm not ready to digest today. Currently, I'm not allowing myself to buy more books since I have a backlog of about 2+ years waiting for me at home.

You linked to the journalist recently who got kicked out of his New York apartment for having too many books? I get that guy somehow.

Anyway, what I don't get is the pressure put on The Odyssey to be the best movie ever. It's first class, and I haven't met anyone who didn't have a good time in the cinema. That should be enough.

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