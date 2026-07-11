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Tyler Hillery's avatar
Tyler Hillery
Jul 13

I've never been more pumped up after reading Joy & Curiosity

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‎ Cristian De La Hoz's avatar
‎ Cristian De La Hoz
Jul 11

I was really shocked when I arrived at your newsletter site expecting programming content, and the first thing I saw was Tom Platz. I thought I might have arrived at the wrong place, so I went back to X to look for the link again (but it was the right site).

I say this because, for me, it’s really amusing to find someone good enough at this craft who also seems to know about culture, like my professors here in the Dominican Republic, and, even better, seems to have a passion for the gym and takes the time to share this kind of well-filtered content with his audience.

Thanks, and God bless you and your family.

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