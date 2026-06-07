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Adam Keys's avatar
Adam Keys
14h

> The New Yorker archive and read some of the Greatest Hits of the last 100 years

I want to go deeper! Is there a link to this? Or do you just flip through your favorite writers?

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1 reply by Thorsten Ball
Aaron Tagliaboschi's avatar
Aaron Tagliaboschi
21h

> Conscious or not, does the distinction matter on a practical level?

Something I've been thinking about a lot is that how people are trying to treat LLMs and AI as independent entities as a way to avoid culpability or accountability when they are used irresponsibly and something goes wrong, much in the way that so very high ups in a corporation will avoid accountability by shifting the blame and punishment onto workers, and this question sort of plays into that in a really sneaky way.

In a sense, I feel like there are people who are trying to make this argument because they want to be able to exploit it like they exploit workers.

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