We launched a completely rebuilt Amp this week.

Amp Neo (it started as a codename, but I’ve grown really fond of it) is remote controllable, supports plugins as a first-class feature, has compaction you don’t have to worry about, and is a lot more efficient and faster than the old Amp.

It is one of the most elaborate systems I’ve ever worked on. A coding agent split into three parts: the tools here, the interface there, and the loop in an infinitely scalable system over there.

Some day I’ll hopefully write about building it. I learned a lot about programming with agents in the last two months.

We’ve spent the whole week scaling this system for the demand and are still working on it. “Scaling problems are good problems to have” definitely feels like a fortune cookie laughing at you when you’re staring at graphs and logs every hour of the day.

People love Neo and can’t get enough of it. We’re now the “ferrari of coding agents”.

But I also barely read anything this week except logs, so this edition of the newsletter is very short.