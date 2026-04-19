This one’s short, because it’s been a week full of programming and building, less reading. And this weekend’s equally busy, so here’s a question I’ve been flipping around in my head for months now:

What are we learning about working with these models that will be valuable in the future?

In his Lex Fridman interview, ThePrimeagen said something that stuck with me: “Is anyone actually falling behind for not using AI then? Because if the interface is going to change so greatly that all of your habits need to fundamentally change […], have I actually fallen behind at all? Or will the next gen actually just be so different from the current one that it’s like, yeah, you’re over there actually doing punch card AI right now. I’m going to come in at compiler time AI, so different that it’s like what’s a punch card?”

There’s something to this. The frontier models are now much more forgiving when it comes to prompts. We no longer have to write “you are a senior engineer” in our prompts. “Don’t make mistakes” is more a prayer than a helpful trick. The days of the Prompt Engineer won’t be visible on the timeline if we zoom out to even five years.

Nowadays, I’m even convinced that a lot of what we considered important for manual context management is now no longer needed. (Yes, we’re shipping soon.) We’re close to the point where you no longer have to care whether you’re at 30% or 70% of the context window.

And I’m also convinced that the models will get even better.

Now, maybe it is a form of sunk cost fallacy, a bias talking, but still: I do think that I got better at working with these models over the past two years. It might not be relevant anymore whether I write down my task before or after I include a file in a prompt, but I think I’ve gained some meta-abilities that made me better at solving problems through the use of agents: chopping up problems into engineering tasks and sequencing them, figuring out what the pitfalls (that wouldn’t be pitfalls for humans) are, knowing what’s poison in the codebase and what isn’t. Stuff like that.

In the most general sense, I think I’ve learned how to work with artificial intelligence. And if prompt engineering tricks are punch cards, then that might be seen as learning about computation.