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Marcelo's avatar
Marcelo
8d

This post by Mario Zechner resonated a lot with me this week: Thoughts on slowing the fuck down (https://mariozechner.at/posts/2026-03-25-thoughts-on-slowing-the-fuck-down/). Curious what do you think about it?

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Jonathan Grahl's avatar
Jonathan Grahl
7d

The link to the Marc Brooker post is broken FYI

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