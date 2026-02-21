Where’s software going? Is software… dead? Or will there be more software than we ever thought possible? Or is it going to disappear, into the agents? Or is it going to grow and grow and then truly eat the world? Who’s going to create it?

There’s few things right now that I find more fascinating than these questions. Of course, I don’t have answers and I don’t think anyone has. Guesses, sure. Theories, absolutely. Anecdotes? Here’s some.

Geoffrey Litt, standing in a hotel gym, asked Claude for a workout plan and got an app that guides him through the plan. Huh. Then Ryan Florence threw away his workout app and just asked ChatGPT’s voice mode to guide him through a workout. Where’s the software gone?

A couple weeks back I thought: maybe I should set up Clawdbot and hook it up to our shopping list in Todoist and then my wife and I can use a group chat to manage that list. We could even use voice messages: hey pal I’m in the car woops wait a second … yeah we’re out of paper towels. That’d be cool, right? But then: wait, why would I need Todoist? State could just live in that conversation or on Clawdbot’s disk, right? And then: but sometimes I do want a better UI than a group chat, don’t I? But when and why?

This week I was this close to typing something into the Slack search bar. I already had some keywords and combinations of keywords ready to go. I had already put the cursor in when I remembered that we have agg , an internal tool that Tim blind-coded and that connects to Slack and Google workspaces and whatnot, and so I asked Amp: hey, didn’t so and so say that we they migrated this thing and now we all need to? Amp via agg found it in five seconds. No keyword, no UI. Okay.

As Alex says: “It feels like a maxim is emerging - if your software is useful to agents, your product is going to be 10x more valuable than before, but if your software is built for humans, you’re dead.” And Sahil Lavigna says that “gh is the new GitHub.”

But there is still software, isn’t there? I’m typing this through software. And I had Amp create many hundreds of lines of personal software for me, but that software is so personal that I won’t release it, because why bother? The cost of generalizing it is higher than the cost of creating it. So you won’t ever see it. Invisible software.

Say that I do release some software that took me an hour to create. Or let’s say six hours. A small useful app, with some heft to it. You know what I mean. A good workout tracker. Or a little menu bar app. Or a browser extension. Say I sell it for $5. Won’t a hundred competitors be able to recreate what I did in thirty minutes? Prices will go to zero. Why bother?

Last anecdote. I’ve been meaning to create a little booklet. A physical thing, printed professionally. Weeks ago I had Nano Banana and ChatGPT tag-teaming and they created the logo that’d go on the front. Then work stalled because I couldn’t be bothered to look up the dimensions the print company needs and CMYK and PDFs and all of that and ugh, please. So I sent exactly that to ChatGPT: here’s the URL of the product description, here’s the logo in 4 formats, here’s the mockup someone (wink wink) created, please help me man. It ran for 15, 20 minutes and gave me a PDF. I uploaded it on the printer’s website, following the 6 steps ChatGPT outlined for me, got an error, told ChatGPT about the error also asked for some adjustments, got a new PDF, uploaded it, got the green checkmark, put my credit card in and now the booklet’s on its way.

I then checked what ChatGPT did, in agent mode, and turns ou: it wrote a lot of code. It essentially created the PDF I needed by writing Python. Many, many lines of Python. And now they’re gone and no one would’ve seen then if I hadn’t looked.

So, where’s the software going?