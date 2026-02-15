Register Spill

Register Spill

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe williams's avatar
Joe williams
5d

I really don’t use Substack at all, but your joy and curiosity posts show up every Sunday in my mail. What used to be “scanning before delete” has turned into “make coffee and read joy & curiosity”.

Grateful to have intersected on an interest in interpreters and compilers with you, because it lead to getting great perspectives on the software world every week! You are great at finding the fun (joy) in what we all do. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Andrew Marek's avatar
Andrew Marek
5d

Very happy to see Geese infiltrate the software space

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thorsten Ball · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture