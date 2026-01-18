Register Spill

Neural Foundry
5d

The shift from codebase-as-artifact to instruction-set-as-artifact is fascinating but the question about "when code" versus "when instructions" feels underexplored. The LemonSqueezy example works because its a constrained workflow with clear API boundaries and predictable outputs. But lots of software has weird emergent behavior or perf constraints where the instructions would need to be so detailed they basically become code again. I've been playing with similar agent patterns for internal tools and the breakingpoint seems to be around system complexity, not task complexity. Agents shine on well-defined integrations but struggle when theres stateful messiness or subtle timing dependencies.

