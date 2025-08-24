Register Spill

Register Spill

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Gallauner's avatar
Martin Gallauner
5d

I love the unexpected reference to such an old-school personal website! :)

Isn't that the internet we hoped for?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thorsten Ball
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture