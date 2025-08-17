Register Spill

Register Spill

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T C Oliveira's avatar
T C Oliveira
1d

"Maybe LLMs can’t really build software, like Conrad says, who knows, but I think the more interesting question is: does it matter?"

That defines LLMs as an evolution of the craft for me; I don't see it replacing physical engineers, but I see it as a very powerful tutor and rubber duck. Used well and by a capable mind, it can do wonders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jedidiah May's avatar
Jedidiah May
1d

Really enjoyed your post

(#TeamMuatard, btw). I especially liked the part comparing vibe coding to fast fashion. On that point, I wonder if both things could be true: code can flood the market in harmful ways and be so cheap and disposable that it’s easier to throw away than repair. That tension seems important for how we think about software quality going forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thorsten Ball
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture