One of the question that I’ve been throwing around in my head this week: when does it make sense to invest in meta-work? It’s a surprisingly tricky question.

Say work means working on your product: adding features, fixing bugs, talking to customers, marketing, and so on. Meta-work would be work to support the work: documenting how you add features or fix bugs, for example; or coming up with a system to prioritize bugs; migrating from a TODO text file to a ticketing system.

Meta-work does have value. It can make the effort you put into the non-meta work more efficient. Instead of working on the wrong thing and thus wasting time, the investment into prioritizing a list of bugs will hopefully lead to no one working on the wrong thing.

The tricky thing, though: when does it make sense to invest in meta-work?

Most engineers I know wouldn’t say “always” when asked like this, but in practice will tend to “always” because the lure of making something correct and efficient is so appealing.

But it doesn’t always make sense. When you have, for example, so much to do that it’s not even possible to build the wrong thing — in the early stages of a startup or a new product — investing into meta-work is wasteful, because by the time you’re done with your prioritization or labelling of tickets, the work itself has changed again.

The question is: when does that flip? When will investing into meta-work make the work more efficient? And how do you recognize that you’ve reached that point?

But, anyway, meta-work schmeta-work, here’s some important stuff: no newsletter next week — I’ll be in Spain, vacationing, vacaciones. It’ll just be me, my family, and the 600 pages of The Power Broker I still have left.