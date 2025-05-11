122 hours in San Francisco. 122 inspiring, blue sky, light jacket in the morning, SaaS billboards everywhere, in the office at 6:30am, full of software hours; hours that felt like the future of programming; hours that found their end yesterday, after an additional 11 of them and 10 minutes on a plane.

The list of interesting & joyful things below is a short one this time, since the majority of interesting & joyful things last week showed up in conversations with many wonderful people and only one of those conversations I will be able to link to.

To make up for it, here are some of the minutes and seconds of the 122 hours in San Francisco:

At the very first place we sat down after arriving in San Francisco, I look up and say, “wait, isn’t that Jarred Sumner from Bun?” I send Jarred a message — “Did I just see you at the Ferry Building in SF?” — and get back a “yes”. “That’s SF for you,” says my friend.

On Thursday we had lunch at the Google office in SF and I couldn’t stop thinking that it’s exactly how I imagined it to be. Electric scooters to get around inside, a dessert station at which you can get cookies & marshmallows (“I need to have a Google cookie, come on, I just have to”), the Android keyboard to sign-in with your full legal name, someone putting two extra lunches in to-go boxes, everything and everyone looking like a TV commercial, an amazing view, and so many people.

We recorded a podcast with a professional setup and, wow, lighting is incredible.

“My parents gifted me your books when I was 18”

Coffee with Mary, coffee with Wilhelm, coffee with Ellie, coffee with Indigo — conversations about software, the future of software, and old things no one cares about anymore. “It’s so nice to talk about this. It feels like a big puzzle and everyone I talk to has a different piece in their head.”

Walked to the AI builders meetup at PlanetScale office and, standing at a traffic light, talked about GitHub and its acquisition by Microsoft, and stock options and all that, and a guy next to us turns and goes: “You guys work for Sourcegraph? Here’s some swag.” Software is everywhere in SF.

“So many SaaS billboards”

Mind the selection bias, but multiple people I had coffee with told me that, after a decade of intense love, they no longer care about which editor they use — “the agent writes most of the code.”

Checked off another fast food box: Chipotle. Intense & very good.

They have Peanut Butter Pretzels in the US. An incredible — and joyful — surprise in times of unprecedented globalism — how has something that should’ve earned its inventor a monument or ten stayed hidden from me for so long?

Imagine you walk into your dentist’s waiting room and it now has a fridge, and fruit, and peanuts and pretzels — the picture you have in mind is Air China lounge at SFO.