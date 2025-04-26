Register Spill

Register Spill

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shay Nehmad's avatar
Shay Nehmad
6h

Great collection as always. I'm wondering about "switching to voice mode to take notes" - will definitely consider installing ChatGPT app on my DC-1 for that now...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thorsten Ball
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture