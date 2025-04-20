What a week!

Nearly all of Sourcegraph met up in Amsterdam for one of our bi-yearly Merge meetups. To summarize, even though the whole week’s a blur: a lot of very good and interesting conversation about AI and the future of programming & software, a lot of hacking, late-night pizza, a lot of Amp. It felt productive, it felt yes-glad-we’re-here-in-person, and I had a five minute bit in the keynote in which I managed to land a joke that made someone laugh-then-shake-head-then-laugh-some-more. I even got to stand on stage and said to a sales team: “always be closing”. (As a joke, of course!)

I also wrote and published this: How to Build an Agent.

And the reactions to it were the biggest surprise of the week. I mean, I knew it was good, I knew I had to get it out there, but writing on the Internet always has a bit of a coin-toss thing to it. Some things you know are good will get ignored, other things you shoot from the hip will get shared all around the world.

This one though? Nearly 1M views, thousands of likes, double-digit thousand bookmarks, and people wrote: “best read of the year”, “stop what you’re doing and read this”, “you need to see this”, “mind-blowing”. I’ve written things that were well-received before, but this is new. It makes me happy to see how many people get joy out of it.