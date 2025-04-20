Register Spill

G-J van Rooyen
How To Build An Agent is a wonderful post! Implementing each new step did indeed provoke "oh shit" and "holy shit" at exactly the right moments. I've had Avante with Claude in Neovim for a while now, and the confidence with which the AI agent can take the steering wheel has been quite stunning. I hadn't realised how accessible the API's tooling layer is. Can't wait to explore further – thanks for writing this

Kevin Fischer
Hey, "How To Build An Agent" is a great post and I followed it while doing it in Ruby and with OpenAI instead ( Check it out if you like https://github.com/kfischer-okarin/the-lab/compare/84d63f1...90749aa )

One little concern I had (admittedly after I had already finished and played around with it) is that neither read_file nor edit_file seem to make any limitations on the paths you can pass to it - of course if you don't give dangerous instructions probably nothing bad will happen - but since the demonstrated version also just runs the tools without confirmation it could technically do something bad to your current user's files before you can react - just wanted to mention it....

Though I guess that among 1 million views and lots of reactions probably someone already mentioned that to you!

