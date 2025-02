Another quick dispatch. I need to go to the airport soon. Flying home after a week — a tremendous week — in San Francisco.

The tremendous week produced some very big thoughts. They’re in need of more thinking before I can share them, though. Instead, a collection of small thoughts:

Forgot a lot about office culture in my six years of remote work. Scooched over to people that had their headphones in. Oof.

It’s nice when a place is what it’s said to be. You come to San Francisco and there’s people in Patagonia vests, people carrying yoga mats, billboards telling you to hire an AI SDR, hills to walk up and down, logos of companies you know everywhere — on shirts, on backpacks, on buildings. Pleasant exception: I didn’t get stabbed.

I wish that when people in California say “I miss the seasons” a hole would appear beneath them and swallow them up.

Waymo! I rode in a Waymo last week and… Waymo! Waymo! Waymo! What else can you even say?

A graph with a huge, towering spike on its right. Flatness to its left; years and years of flatness. That’s my Diet Coke consumption after this week.

There’s a beautiful thing about jetlag: it makes you throw out all the rules and just go with it. Wake up at 4am? That’s the jetlag, it is what it is, let’s go with it. Tired at 8pm? It is what it is. Let’s go to bed. Awake from 2am to 4am? Just another day with the jetlag, let’s roll. It is what it is.

Breakfast burritos!

Water everywhere. You sit down and someone hands you a water. You check in to your hotel and they give you water bottles. You order beer and potato chips and they hand you beer and potato chips and water. You turn around and there’s a water station to fill up your glasses and bottles and mouths and bellies. Water in every hand. Makes you wonder whether Stay Hydrated isn’t a psy-ops campaign by Big Sewers.

Now, a small bag of links.

Special insert this week: a conversation I had yesterday with a friend.

(If you have extraordinary ability and want to work with me to build the best possible developer tooling to navigate latent space: let me know.)