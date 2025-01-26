Friday was my last day at Zed.

It was a year that, in many ways, couldn’t have been fuller. Full of new things to learn, full of code, full of new experiences and ideas and ways to do things.

I had hundreds of pairing sessions with some of the best programmers in the world, and despite feeling completely like a beginner again in this big, unknown codebase, next to one of the most talented teams I’ve ever worked with, I also managed to get nearly 500 PRs merged. I shipped features and bug fixes, learned about GPUs, async Rust, X11, Sum Trees, SSH, and quite a few other things. I fine-tuned LLMs, wrote 14 blog posts, recorded podcast videos, and even gave a lightning talk.



But, paradoxical as it sounds, even though it was a full year, I was still missing something and I realised that this is not what I want.

And now, guess what, I’m going back to Sourcegraph.

That’s right. Back to the company I joined in 2019 and left at the end of 2023. This is not a decision born out of a let’s-get-back-to-the-known feeling. I talked to a few companies before deciding to go back. But after talking to them and spending many evenings thinking about where software is going and where I want to go and what I want to see and what I want to learn, I realised that there is no other choice — I have to go back to Sourcegraph.



In 2019, when I first joined, I was interested in language servers and compilers and working with Go. Now, I’m rejoining because I truly believe that programming is changing in fundamental ways. In a few years developer tooling will look very different and I want to be at Sourcegraph while that happens. Because Sourcegraph is not only positioned incredibly well to benefit from these changes, but also because Quinn & Beyang realised quite early that things are and will change and Sourcegraph’s now at the heart of it.

By being there, I’ll now get to see and understand and work on and write about all of these fascinating things and, man, I couldn’t be more excited. What a time, what luck.