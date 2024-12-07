Here we are, here we are. Feliz Navidad is upon us.

Eight years ago, nearly to the day, I was at a Christmas market with my colleagues. We were talking, drinking mulled wine, shuffling around to keep our feet warm. A month earlier I had started selling my book and someone asked me: so, did you make some money? Yeah, I said, the launch went well, sold more copies than I thought I would.

You should invest it all in Bitcoin, one of my colleagues suggested. Since it was Christmastime, we told him to shut up and that he’s a fool. Bitcoin, get outta here.

Then another colleague — I swear this is true — said that, no, I should invest it all in Tesla stock. We looked at him as if he had just said “I’m an even bigger idiot than the other guy” and laughed. You’re an even bigger idiot than the other guy, I think one of us told him. It was Christmastime.

What I’m trying to say is this: I don’t have financial advice for you, I only have a bag of links here. Enjoy.