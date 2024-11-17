Yesterday I took the train to Munich and gave a talk at Homebrew Systems Club, titled Writing Tucan. I talked about Tucan, the optimizing compiler I built from 2020 to 2023 and that's now sitting in my vault, waiting for what I do with it. (If you’re interested, you can find the slides here.)

Now I’m sitting on the train again, this time going back home, and keep thinking: what a lovely day it was! Interesting conversations with interesting people, proper Bavarian dinner, a few beers to end the evening with — what more can you really ask for?