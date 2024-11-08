This week I deleted all social media apps off my phone. They’ll be back — I’m no saint — but after letting loose on Wednesday, snorting up everything on every feed in every spare minute, I woke up hung-over on Thursday, disgusted with myself. And disgusted with myself I, of course, scrolled some more, then slapped myself in the face and deleted the feeds.

Thursday evening I then spent reading books and long-form — like the person who wakes up with a New Year’s resolution to loose weight and immediately does 20 push-ups in their bedroom that won’t do anything weight-wise — trying to zoom out, trying to step back away from the chatter. That resolve has also snuck into this list this time.

Also: I’ll be at the RustLab conference in Florence on Sunday and Monday — if you’re there, feel free to say hi!