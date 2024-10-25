Here’s what was on my mind this week: my new mattress. Yes, I hear your groan, I see the eyes roll backwards — but, listen, hey, listen: after ten years of sleeping on a… let’s call it an entry-level mattress (it sure didn’t feel cheap back then), and having had back pain for the last two to three years, my wife and I finally realised that, hey, it might be the mattress?

So we went to a mattress store and laid on the mattresses and — hey! stay here! listen to this! — and the woman said, try this one, and it was heavenly and I could feel every fiber in my body relax and we bought two of them and — in the most literal sense possible — it was a life-changing decision.

I sleep better, I feel like I have twice the energy, I’m in a better mood, I’m happy I get to go back to bed when I wake up at 2am, I’m a more interesting person, I sleep deeper, I also think I dream better dreams and, hell, maybe I am still dreaming and writing this while sleeping, on my new mattress? Sure would be nice.

Anyway: get a good mattress.