In Werner Herzog’s Rogue Film School, he taught his pupils how to pick locks or forge signatures. Herzog says the reason behind that curriculum is that some films can’t be made if you don’t “have the right criminal energy and the skills”.

(His movie Fitzcarraldo, whose production Wikipedia calls “troubled” only to then mention that a 320-ton steamship had to be pushed over a hill in the Amazon rainforest and that, at the end of filming, the chief of a native tribe told Herzog they could, you know, take care of the problem for him and kill Klaus Kinski, that movie couldn’t have been made, in Herzog’s words, without “massive forgery”.)

Now, that’s what Herzog says as to why you need criminal energy and “the skills”. My interpretation of the curriculum is different. And yes, I’m going to use my criminal energy here to re- and possibly misinterpret the founding idea behind a school I neither visited nor was involved in.

I think that he’s teaching how to pick locks and forge signatures and be rogues because you need to live a life, ideally a full life, in order to make films.

Because if you don’t have that, what are you going to make films about? About school? About learning how to make films? No, you have to have something worth sharing, something worth talking about: experiences, ideas, opinions, doubts, delights, heartbreaks, and questions.

And I think it’s the same for programming now.

Yes, it’s always been the case that programming alone, the typing of code and the construction of computer programs, wasn’t enough.

But there was so much typing, and syntax, and libraries, and function signatures, and all that stuff to wrestle with that the ratio was off: for one bit of idea you had to spend ten bits of programming.

Now it’s much more balanced and you have to figure out what to do with all the programming you can now accomplish.

So, if I had to build a Rogue Software School, I’d get my students to learn about business, about startups, about marketing, about markets, about the places where software is made and sold; I’d want them to learn about how software is used and why, learn about the trends involved in all of that, learn how to market and sell software.

And I’d also want them to spend time in places where nobody talks or even thinks about software. Work on a construction site, unload trucks, help in a restaurant, work in a bookstore, run a youth soccer club.

Find something that gives you a reason to build software, because programming isn’t enough anymore.

Note: This will be the last Joy & Curiosity this year. I’ll be back in January. If you want me to come back earlier, tell your friends about this newsletter.