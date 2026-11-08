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Nader Kanounji's avatar
Nader Kanounji
6d

The irrefutable proof part is the one I want to hear more about. I stopped reading agent code line by line a while ago and only review the architectural decisions, but passing tests don't tell me the agent picked the right shape for the change. What does proof look like at Amp when the question isn't 'does it work' but 'is this the right structure'?

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Abhishek Pan's avatar
Abhishek Pan
6d

Feature flags are the sneaky one on that list, since flipping a flag can send production writes down a code path that never saw real traffic, so the no-database-writes line doesn't fully hold. Logging flag flips in the same audit trail as deploys makes a rollback show both.

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