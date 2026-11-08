One of the strangest things nowadays is how everyone lives on a different timeline.

Some people haven’t spent more than a hundred thousand tokens with the latest frontier models and conclude that agents can’t write code. Others have spent billions of tokens with them, in just the last week, and say that agents are now better at writing software than humans. In a few months, the first group will catch up.

And that’s just the most obvious example, using the latest models to write code.

There are many more things like that. Once you try them, your view of software development will be completely changed.

Except not a lot of people have tried them and we all talk about software development as if it’s the same thing for all of us. “The future is already here – it’s just not evenly distributed.” I keep thinking of that quote.

For me, the game has changed three times this year, with three different practices we’ve established at Amp:

Going all-in on remote development and moving everything into orbs. You have to try it to believe it, but it is a change so fundamental that you will start to question everything: from the role of the operating system to what software even is. Asking agents for “irrefutable proof”. Made me question everything again: the value of tests, the value of looking at code, what it is we do when we “review” something, what specs are and what not. If there’s a 10x game changer, it’s this one. Letting the agent control the full SDLC. At Amp, the agent can ship things to production, monitor their rollout, read logs, turn on feature flags, send emails, grant credits, investigate database issues, check graphs, … Everything that I can do, except writing to the database. The models have become too good to keep them boxed in as smart typewriters. Let them see what you can see, let them do what you can do (besides writing code) and you’ll glimpse the future. (Jump to the end of this talk here to see what I mean.)

I have so many “wow, I can’t believe my eyes!” moments that I constantly want to post this exact messasge in our Slack, but then I remember that I only posted it yesterday and I can’t spam everyone, they’ll think it’s psychosis.

And then I talk to someone at another company and they tell me that if they find a papercut they can’t just fix it, because they’ll have to get the PR approved. And then they have to wait for the review and justify why they changed things. So they have ten pull requests open and constantly rebase them, ready to merge, impatient that it’ll never happen.

Or they tell me their team is skeptical of AI and doesn’t want anything that makes life easier for agents in the codebase.

Or they now do the work that previously would’ve taken them two weeks in a single day now but now they need to wait for the PM to tell them what to do. So they fiddle their thumbs and build elaborate agent tooling and workflows and slash commands but gettings things done they are not.

Or they work in a company where they’re only allowed to spend $50 in GLM 5.3 credits per week and they don’t think that agents really change anything anyway.

What a wild time it is! But not everyone has caught up to it yet. They will though.