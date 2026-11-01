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Nader Kanounji's avatar
Nader Kanounji
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The blocking part is what I'd want to hear more about. Agents have infinite patience, but the person reviewing eight streams of work doesn't. My guess is the bottleneck moves from coordination to review. When they blocked each other, who decided the order: you or the agents?

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