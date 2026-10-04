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TOXICCAT | JP Algo Dev's avatar
TOXICCAT | JP Algo Dev
21h

The grocery-store comparison makes the MCP discussion easier to picture. A direct answer can be convenient for the customer while removing the detours a company earns money from. Whether an agent can connect and whether the business wants it to are quite different questions.

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