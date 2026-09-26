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TOXICCAT | JP Algo Dev's avatar
TOXICCAT | JP Algo Dev
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You use those three apps every day, yet aren't sure which language they're written in. The daily use seems more memorable than the stack. Beside your point about keeping shared abstractions, it makes this feel as much about choosing what not to think about as choosing what to build.

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