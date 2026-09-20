It’s the week of Jev! I’m really, really, really, really excited about it. I mean: really.

It’s like someone blew up a confetti bomb in the world of LLMs and now you realize how grey everything looked before.

But Jev is not an LLM. It’s a model “built to make fast, structured decisions that software can use directly.” TypeSafe says we should think of Jev “as a frontier-intelligence function call: unstructured state in, typed probabilistic decisions out.”

I explained it as a “smart if-statement” to someone and my only slightly longer explanation is this:

Think of how you’d get an LLM to decide between a fixed set of options. Then imagine it orders of magnitude faster and cheaper. “What’s the best label for this?” “Should I click here or there?” “What’s the next line I should look at?” “Do I go left or right?” “Invalid or valid?” “Which of these widgets should I show?”

I had Amp build a little Copilot-style autocomplete for a shell, with Jev picking the next most likely command from shell history. Then Amp built a Neovim plugin (and called it hunch.nvim, which is a great name) that uses Jev to predict the line you next most likely want to jump to. Now, let’s linger on this a bit.

Two years ago, that was what Cursor was famous for. Yes, Cursor did and does more than that and the quality isn’t close, but… when we were working on Zed’s Edit Predictions we had to fine-tune a model to get into the same league! Now it’s a single API call and the latency is 200ms. That is incredible!

Then I built a prototype that uses Jev to turn the Amp Dial, switching between models based on your prompt.

Yes, all of this was possible before, but it’s so fast and so cheap that I still can’t believe it.

Sometimes a change in cost and performance is what creates a whole new category of technology. In my room, there are lightbulbs that contain computers, that can talk over a local network with me. Yes, we had computers in homes in the 70s and 80s, but no one would’ve ever thought that we’d have so many computers that are so tiny and cheap that we’d put them in freaking lightbulbs.

That’s what makes me so excited about Jev. It feels like we now have a truly smart Lego brick that we can use everywhere. Fun times.