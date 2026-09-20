Register Spill

Register Spill

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. R. Swab's avatar
J. R. Swab
8h

I'm stoked to find were best to use Jev in my own products. I have a lot of ideas and for a bit I've been post training SLMs to do very specific work, fast. But Jev seems like a missing piece for all the work that doesn't need language as output.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thorsten Ball · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture