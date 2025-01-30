AI will change programming. I’m convinced of it now.

How can it not? We now have machines into which we throw two, three sentences of instructions and out come hundreds of lines of perfectly working JavaScript or Python code.

Claude generated a 75-line Python script to turn the RSS feed of this very newsletter into a Markdown file. Worked on first try. Claude also generated this Python script to sync a Google Drive folder to a local one. Claude generated this entire Tailscale MCP server after 15min of back and forth. Claude wrote 219 lines of Rust for me so I can use Claude itself to make assertions about other code. DeepSeek R1 then improved the prompt itself. To double-check myself, I just had Claude generate a small server in Go that serves the Markdown files in the current folder, rendered as HTML, including syntax highlighting. Worked perfectly after removing an unused variable.

Yes, I know it might not work for you in your codebase. It certainly doesn’t work for me in many contexts. But my point is this: even if it will never work for everyone everywhere, even if all progress were to stop today, the fact that AI has made the writing and rewriting of a certain type of code very cheap will change programming.

It will change programming like compilers changed it. Like the Internet changed it. Like version control, automated tests, StackOverflow, and formatters changed it. Like WordPress changed how we build websites for clients.

The question is how exactly.

Here’s what I’m wondering about: