So what’s Register Spill? In short: my attempt to publish more longer-form writing. Things that are less than a blog post, slightly more than a bunch of tweets.

The idea is that once a week I set myself a timer for 60min and what I write in that time gets published. I won’t do a lot of editing and I won’t do a lot soul searching for Very Important Topics. Write down and send out whatever I would say is on my mind if you’d ask me that week.

The name was a suggestion by Patrick and I love it. When the register allocator in a compiler can’t keep more values in a CPU’s registers it has to “spill” them to the stack. That’s what this is about here: spilling thoughts out that I can’t keep in my head.

My personal goal is to publish 10 of these. Why? Because I’m not sure whether I can keep it up for much longer and I’m also not

